Recap: OFG Bancorp Q3 Earnings

OFG Bancorp OFG reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OFG Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $23.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OFG Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.63
|0.76
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.76
|0.66
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|111.55M
|109.09M
|103.76M
|102.80M
|Revenue Actual
|115.10M
|105.20M
|104.20M
|102.70M
To track all earnings releases for OFG Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
