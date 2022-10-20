Recap: OFG Bancorp Q3 Earnings

OFG Bancorp OFG reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OFG Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $23.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OFG Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.63 0.76 0.68 EPS Actual 0.84 0.76 0.66 0.81 Revenue Estimate 111.55M 109.09M 103.76M 102.80M Revenue Actual 115.10M 105.20M 104.20M 102.70M

