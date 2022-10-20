Nokia: Q3 Earnings Insights

Nokia NOK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 01:06 AM.
Earnings
Nokia reported in-line EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was down $75.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nokia's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.07
|0.13
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.08
|0.15
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|6.15B
|5.86B
|7.46B
|6.49B
|Revenue Actual
|6.26B
|6.00B
|7.34B
|6.37B
