Nokia: Q3 Earnings Insights

Nokia NOK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 01:06 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nokia reported in-line EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was down $75.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nokia's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.07 0.13 0.07 EPS Actual 0.11 0.08 0.15 0.09 Revenue Estimate 6.15B 5.86B 7.46B 6.49B Revenue Actual 6.26B 6.00B 7.34B 6.37B

To track all earnings releases for Nokia visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.