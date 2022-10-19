ñol

Lithia Motors Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 19, 2022 6:47 AM | 1 min read
Lithia Motors Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
  • Lithia Motors Inc LAD reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.2% year-on-year to $7.29 billion, missing the consensus of $7.46 billion.
  • New vehicle retail revenues increased 14.1% Y/Y, and used vehicle retail revenues rose 18.6%.
  • Driveway reached 2 million monthly visitors in Q3 and a 327% increase in transactions versus Q3 2021.
  • Vehicle gross profit per unit was $6,139. Gross profit increased 10.5% Y/Y to $1.31 billion, and the gross margin contracted 130 basis points to 18%.
  • The operating margin was 7.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 9.1% to $523.1 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $11.08 missed the analyst consensus of $12.11.
  • Lithia Motors held $233 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022.
  • The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on November 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2022.
  • Under the current share repurchase authorization, approximately $77 remains available.
  • Price Action: LAD shares are trading 2.13% lower at $202.94 in the pre-market on Wednesday.

