Lithia Motors: Q3 Earnings Insights

Lithia Motors LAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lithia Motors missed estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $11.08 versus an estimate of $12.11.

Revenue was up $1.13 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lithia Motors's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 12.06 10.08 10.14 9.28 EPS Actual 12.18 11.96 11.39 11.21 Revenue Estimate 7.27B 6.26B 6.15B 5.80B Revenue Actual 7.24B 6.71B 6.31B 6.17B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.