Lithia Motors: Q3 Earnings Insights

Lithia Motors LAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lithia Motors missed estimated earnings by 8.51%, reporting an EPS of $11.08 versus an estimate of $12.11.
Revenue was up $1.13 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lithia Motors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|12.06
|10.08
|10.14
|9.28
|EPS Actual
|12.18
|11.96
|11.39
|11.21
|Revenue Estimate
|7.27B
|6.26B
|6.15B
|5.80B
|Revenue Actual
|7.24B
|6.71B
|6.31B
|6.17B
To track all earnings releases for Lithia Motors visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings