Recap: Wells Fargo Q3 Earnings

Wells Fargo WFC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wells Fargo missed estimated earnings by 22.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $1.09.

Revenue was up $671.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.81 1.12 0.99 EPS Actual 0.74 0.88 1.38 1.17 Revenue Estimate 17.60B 17.81B 18.78B 18.37B Revenue Actual 17.03B 17.59B 20.86B 18.83B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.