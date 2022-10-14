PNC Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Insights

PNC Financial Services Group PNC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:37 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PNC Financial Services Gr beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $3.78 versus an estimate of $3.69.
Revenue was up $352.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PNC Financial Services Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.14
|2.75
|3.22
|3.22
|EPS Actual
|3.42
|3.29
|3.68
|3.75
|Revenue Estimate
|5.13B
|4.78B
|5.14B
|5.03B
|Revenue Actual
|5.12B
|4.69B
|5.13B
|5.20B
To track all earnings releases for PNC Financial Services Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.