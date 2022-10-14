Recap: Unity Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Unity Bancorp UNTY reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Unity Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $2.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

Here's a look at Unity Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.81 0.86 0.81 EPS Actual 0.88 0.85 0.92 0.90 Revenue Estimate 23.13M 22.40M 22.47M 21.89M Revenue Actual 24.51M 22.14M 23.47M 22.53M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Unity Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.