Infosys: Q2 Earnings Insights

Infosys INFY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Infosys reported in-line EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $557.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Infosys's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.19 0.18 0.17 EPS Actual 0.16 0.18 0.18 0.17 Revenue Estimate 4.37B 4.29B 4.08B 3.91B Revenue Actual 4.44B 4.28B 4.25B 4.00B

