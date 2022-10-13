Infosys: Q2 Earnings Insights

Infosys INFY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Infosys reported in-line EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $557.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Infosys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.19
|0.18
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.18
|0.18
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|4.37B
|4.29B
|4.08B
|3.91B
|Revenue Actual
|4.44B
|4.28B
|4.25B
|4.00B
