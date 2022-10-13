BlackRock: Q3 Earnings Insights

BlackRock BLK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 06:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BlackRock beat estimated earnings by 35.08%, reporting an EPS of $9.55 versus an estimate of $7.07.
Revenue was down $739.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BlackRock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|7.90
|9.15
|10.15
|9.35
|EPS Actual
|7.36
|9.52
|10.42
|10.95
|Revenue Estimate
|4.65B
|4.89B
|5.17B
|4.90B
|Revenue Actual
|4.53B
|4.70B
|5.11B
|5.05B
