BlackRock: Q3 Earnings Insights

BlackRock BLK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 06:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackRock beat estimated earnings by 35.08%, reporting an EPS of $9.55 versus an estimate of $7.07.

Revenue was down $739.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackRock's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 7.90 9.15 10.15 9.35 EPS Actual 7.36 9.52 10.42 10.95 Revenue Estimate 4.65B 4.89B 5.17B 4.90B Revenue Actual 4.53B 4.70B 5.11B 5.05B

To track all earnings releases for BlackRock visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.