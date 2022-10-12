Wipro: Q2 Earnings Insights

Wipro WIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wipro missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $118.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wipro's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.07 EPS Actual 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.07 Revenue Estimate 2.80B 2.80B 2.68B 2.57B Revenue Actual 2.72B 2.75B 2.73B 2.65B

To track all earnings releases for Wipro visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.