Wipro: Q2 Earnings Insights

Wipro WIT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Wipro missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was up $118.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wipro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|2.80B
|2.80B
|2.68B
|2.57B
|Revenue Actual
|2.72B
|2.75B
|2.73B
|2.65B
