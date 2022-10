ASE Technology Clocks 16% Revenue Growth In Q3

by

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd ASX reported its unaudited consolidated net revenues for September and the third quarter of 2022.

reported its unaudited consolidated net revenues for September and the third quarter of 2022. ASE reported 12.2% year-on-year net revenue growth to $2.2 billion in September.

ASE Tech Beats On Q2 Earnings, Margin Expands The net revenue grew by 15.5% Y/Y to $6.3 billion during the third quarter of 2022.

Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing, and material business declined 3.1% Y/Y to $1.1 billion in September.

Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing, and material business grew 1.3% Y/Y to $3.3 billion in Q3.

Price Action: ASX shares closed lower by 2.5% at $5.07 on Monday.

