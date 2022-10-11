ñol

Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 5:11 AM | 1 min read
Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AZZ AZZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $470.94 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• VOXX International VOXX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $137.93 million.

• E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $163.39 million.

• Applied Blockchain APLD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.64 million.

• Puyi PUYI is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarnings