(NASDAQ ANGO) has reported a Q1 FY23 adjusted EPS loss of $(0.06), missing the consensus EPS of $0.02 and lower than $(0.02) a year ago. Q1 sales increased 5.9% Y/Y to $81.5 million, missing the analyst consensus of $83.42 million.

Med Tech's net sales were $22.8 million, up 29.6%, driven by Auryon sales and NanoKnife disposable sales.

Med Device net sales were $58.7 million, a decline of 1.1% compared to the prior-year period.

The gross margin compressed 20 bps to 51.9%, impacted by macro forces, including labor shortages and increased costs for labor, raw materials, and freight.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3 million, compared to $3.6 million a year ago.

For FY23, AngioDynamics reaffirms sales of $342- $348 million versus the consensus of $344.21 million. The company expects a gross margin of approximately 52.5% - 54.5% and adjusted EPS of $0.01 - $0.06 (consensus of $0.02).

Price Action: ANGO shares are down 13.02% at $18.75 on the last check Thursday.

