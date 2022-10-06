McCormick Reports Q3 Earnings Below Estimates; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

by

McCormick & Co Inc MKC reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to $1.59 billion, missing the consensus of $1.78 billion.

Flavor solutions segment sales increased by 6%, driven by growth in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

Consumer segment sales grew 0.7%, impacted by a 13% decline in the segment's EMEA sales.

Gross profit was $566.7 million, with the margin declining 320 basis points Y/Y to 35.5%.

Adjusted operating margin compressed 260 basis points to 15%.

Adjusted EPS of $0.69 missed the consensus of $0.94.

The company generated an operating cash flow of $250.1 million year-to-date.

"During the third quarter, supply chain challenges continued, and recovery of certain constrained materials has taken longer than expected," said Chairman and CEO Lawrence E. Kurzius.

Outlook: McCormick reiterated its FY22 sales, operating income, and EPS outlook.

McCormick sees FY22 sales growth of 3% - 5% Y/Y on a constant currency basis. It expects FY22 Adjusted EPS of $2.63 - $2.68, against the consensus of $2.84.

Price Action: MKC shares are trading higher by 3.33% at $75.75 on the last check Thursday.

