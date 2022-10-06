ñol

Recap: McCormick & Co Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 7:05 AM | 1 min read
McCormick & Co MKC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

McCormick & Co missed estimated earnings by 26.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.94.

Revenue was up $47.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.65 0.62 0.80 0.72
EPS Actual 0.48 0.63 0.84 0.80
Revenue Estimate 1.61B 1.47B 1.72B 1.54B
Revenue Actual 1.54B 1.52B 1.73B 1.55B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

McCormick & Co management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.65 and $0.65 per share.

To track all earnings releases for McCormick & Co visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

