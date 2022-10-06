Recap: McCormick & Co Q3 Earnings

McCormick & Co MKC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
McCormick & Co missed estimated earnings by 26.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was up $47.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.62
|0.80
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.63
|0.84
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|1.61B
|1.47B
|1.72B
|1.54B
|Revenue Actual
|1.54B
|1.52B
|1.73B
|1.55B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
McCormick & Co management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.65 and $0.65 per share.
To track all earnings releases for McCormick & Co visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.