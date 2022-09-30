These Analysts Cut Price Targets On Micron Following Q4 Results

Micron Technology, Inc. MU posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued Q1 revenue guidance below estimates.

Micron reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.64 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. The company's top-line results were down from $8.64 billion year-over-year.

Micron shares gained 0.5% to $50.26 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Micron following the release of quarterly results.