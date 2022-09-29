ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

CarMax Shares Plunge Following Dismal Q2; Shares New Store Plans

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 9:21 AM | 1 min read
CarMax Shares Plunge Following Dismal Q2; Shares New Store Plans
  • CarMax Inc KMX reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2% year-on-year to $8.14 billion, missing the consensus of $8.57 billion.
  • The company sold 376,616 units through combined retail and wholesale channels, a decrease of 10.3% Y/Y.
  • The company bought 342,731 vehicles from consumers and dealers, up 8.1% versus last year.
  • Gross profit was $737.1 million, down 9.6% Y/Y. SG&A expenses increased 16% Y/Y to $666 million.
  • EPS of $0.79 missed the consensus of $1.39.
  • KMX held $753.7 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Store Openings: During Q2, CarMax opened three new retail locations in Stockton, California, Wayne, New Jersey, and East Meadow, New York, bringing its total retail stores in the New York metro market up to three locations. In fiscal 2023, CarMax plans to open ten new locations across the country.
  • "While this was a challenging quarter across the used car industry, our ongoing progress in strengthening and expanding our omnichannel experience continues to positively differentiate us and enable us to grow market share," CEO Bill Nash said.
  • Price Action: KMX shares traded lower by 15.64% at $73.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefspremarket tradingwhy it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas