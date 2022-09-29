VF Corp Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Lowering FY23 Outlook

VF Corp VFC introduced its FY27 long-term strategic growth plan, with revenue five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) up mid- to high single-digit % in constant dollars.

VF Corp cut its FY23 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.60 - $2.70 (consensus $3.04) from the previous guidance of $3.05 - $3.15. The company also reduced its FY23 adjusted gross margin and adjusted operating margin forecast.

VF Corp shares fell 6.9% to close at $32.66 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on VF Corp after the company cut its FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.