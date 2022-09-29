Recap: Worthington Industries Q1 Earnings

Worthington Industries WOR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Worthington Industries beat estimated earnings by 1.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.58.
Revenue was up $298.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.75 which was followed by a 9.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Worthington Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|1.37
|1.72
|1.90
|EPS Actual
|1.58
|1.13
|2.12
|2.46
|Revenue Estimate
|1.24B
|1.29B
|1.25B
|1.08B
|Revenue Actual
|1.52B
|1.38B
|1.23B
|1.11B
