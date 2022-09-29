CarMax: Q2 Earnings Insights

CarMax KMX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CarMax missed estimated earnings by 43.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $1.39.
Revenue was up $157.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 7.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CarMax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.49
|1.25
|1.44
|1.89
|EPS Actual
|1.56
|0.98
|1.53
|1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|9.12B
|7.50B
|7.53B
|6.85B
|Revenue Actual
|9.31B
|7.69B
|8.53B
|7.99B
To track all earnings releases for CarMax visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
