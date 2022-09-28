Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.



In trading on Wednesday, information technology shares rose by just 0.1%.



Top Headline



US crude oil inventories dropped by 0.215 million barrels in the week ended September 23rd, versus market estimates of a 0.443-million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said.



Equities Trading UP

PepGen Inc. PEPG shares shot up 71% to $8.91 after the company announced results from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial of PGN-EDO51 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The trial met its primary endpoint.

shares shot up 71% to $8.91 after the company announced results from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial of PGN-EDO51 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The trial met its primary endpoint. Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF got a boost, shooting 46% to $3.0999 after the company announced it received an additional $7.7 million from the exercise of warrants.

got a boost, shooting 46% to $3.0999 after the company announced it received an additional $7.7 million from the exercise of warrants. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS shares were also up, gaining 92% to $9.02 after Biogen and Eisai announced their Phase 3 Clarity study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint.

Equities Trading DOWN

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD shares tumbled 49% to $3.12 after the company priced a 7.05 million share offering of common shares and warrants at $4.25 per share plus warrants.

shares tumbled 49% to $3.12 after the company priced a 7.05 million share offering of common shares and warrants at $4.25 per share plus warrants. Shares of Nano Labs Ltd NA were down 38% to $1.9650 after the company priced a roughly 2.08 million ADS public offering at $2.40 per ADS.

were down 38% to $1.9650 after the company priced a roughly 2.08 million ADS public offering at $2.40 per ADS. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS was down, falling 64% to $0.2754 after the company announced it received a notice that its partner SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group elected to transfer bentracimab rights to SFJ as PhaseBio failed to remedy its Going Concern Condition.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 3.4% to $81.13, while gold traded up 1.7% at $1,663.70.



Silver traded up 1.9% to $18.69 on Wednesday while copper rose 2.1% to $3.3510.



Euro zone



European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.05%. The German DAX gained 0.36%, French CAC 40 rose 0.19% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.52%.

Italian consumer confidence declined by 3.5 points from the previous month to 94.8 in September, while manufacturing confidence slipped to 101.3 in September a revised 104 in the earlier month. Consumer confidence in France fell to 79 in September from 82 a month ago. The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany dropped to -42.5 heading into October versus a revised -36.8 a month ago.

Economics

The trade gap on goods in the US shrank for a fifth straight month to $87.3 billion in August, the lowest since October last year. Imports declined 1.7%, while exports fell 0.9% last month.

Wholesale inventories in the US increased by 1.3% month-over-month to $913.1 billion in August following a 0.6% rise in the previous month.

Pending home sales in the US dropped 2% month-over-month in August versus market expectations for a 1.4% decline.

The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

