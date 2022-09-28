CarMax's Earnings: A Preview

CarMax KMX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CarMax will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

CarMax bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CarMax's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.25 1.44 1.89 EPS Actual 1.56 0.98 1.53 1.72 Price Change % 7.19% -0.36% -1.22% -0.61%

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.25 1.44 1.89 EPS Actual 1.56 0.98 1.53 1.72 Price Change % 7.19% -0.36% -1.22% -0.61%

Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax were trading at $81.15 as of September 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for CarMax visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.