Paychex Tops Q1 Consensus; Boosts FY23 EPS Forecast

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 9:59 AM | 1 min read
Paychex Tops Q1 Consensus; Boosts FY23 EPS Forecast
  • Paychex, Inc PAYX reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 11% year-on-year to $1.21 billion, beating the consensus of $1.19 billion. Total service revenue grew 11% Y/Y to $1.19 billion.
  • Segments: Management Solutions revenue grew 12% Y/Y to $905.5 million. PEO and Insurance Solutions' revenue rose 8% Y/Y to $282.8 million.
  • The operating margin of 41% increased compared to the prior year period. 
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.03 beat the consensus of $0.97.
  • Paychex held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Paychex reiterated FY23 revenue of $4.935 billion - $4.981 billion versus the consensus of $4.97 billion.
  • Paychex raised adjusted EPS growth guidance to 11% - 12%, up from 9% - 10%.
  • Price Action: PAYX shares traded higher by 2.78% at $116.46 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceTech