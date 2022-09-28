S&W Seed: Q4 Earnings Insights

S&W Seed SANW reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

S&W Seed posted earnings of $-0.27 per share.

Revenue was down $2.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at S&W Seed's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.16 -0.16 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.26 -0.17 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 23.75M 12.67M 14.00M 22.70M Revenue Actual 23.19M 12.63M 15.53M 22.77M

