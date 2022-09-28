S&W Seed: Q4 Earnings Insights

S&W Seed SANW reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
S&W Seed posted earnings of $-0.27 per share.
Revenue was down $2.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at S&W Seed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.26
|-0.17
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|23.75M
|12.67M
|14.00M
|22.70M
|Revenue Actual
|23.19M
|12.63M
|15.53M
|22.77M
To track all earnings releases for S&W Seed visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews