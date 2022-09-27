Recap: Cracker Barrel Q4 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old CBRL reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Cracker Barrel Old beat estimated earnings by 12.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.57 versus an estimate of $1.39.
Revenue was up $45.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cracker Barrel Old's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.35
|1.66
|1.55
|2.33
|EPS Actual
|1.29
|1.71
|1.52
|2.25
|Revenue Estimate
|795.52M
|870.14M
|774.55M
|794.03M
|Revenue Actual
|790.20M
|862.26M
|784.93M
|784.40M
