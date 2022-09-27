Recap: Cracker Barrel Q4 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old CBRL reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old beat estimated earnings by 12.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.57 versus an estimate of $1.39.

Revenue was up $45.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cracker Barrel Old's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.35 1.66 1.55 2.33 EPS Actual 1.29 1.71 1.52 2.25 Revenue Estimate 795.52M 870.14M 774.55M 794.03M Revenue Actual 790.20M 862.26M 784.93M 784.40M

