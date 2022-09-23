FedEx Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q1 Results, Shares Slide

FedEx Corporation FDX said its adjusted earnings per share dropped to $3.44 for the quarter ended Aug 31 compared to $4.37 in the year-ago period, while revenue increased to $23.2 billion from $22 billion.

FedEx also announced plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of its common stock during fiscal 2023. The company said it plans to repurchase $1 billion of its common stock in the second quarter.

FedEx shares slipped 2.8% to $150.25 in the pre-market trading session.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on FedEx following the release of results.