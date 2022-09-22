ñol

Costco Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings: What You Need To Know

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 22, 2022 4:35 PM | 1 min read
Costco Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings: What You Need To Know

Costco Wholesale Corp COST reported fiscal fourth-quarter financial results after the bell. Here's a rundown of the report:

Q4 Earnings Highlights: Costco reported fourth-quarter revenue of $72.09 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $72.06 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were up 15.2% compared to the prior year's quarter. 

Costco reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.20 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $4.16 per share. Costco's quarterly earnings were up from $3.76 year-over-year. 

Comparable sales in the U.S. jumped 15.8% year-over-year, while international comps increased 2.9%.

Costco will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. ET. 

See Also: Why It's A Bad Day For Costco To Report Q4 Earnings

COST Price Action: Costco has a 52-week high of $612.27 and a 52-week low of $406.51.

The stock was down 2.91% in after-hours at $473 at the time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

