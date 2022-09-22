These Analysts Boost Price Targets On General Mills Following Q1 Results

General Mills Inc GIS reported better-than-expected earnings results and raised its full-year outlook on Wednesday.

General Mills now expects full-year 2023 organic net revenue to increase 6% to 7%, which is up from a previous guidance range of 4% to 5%. General Mills also raised its full-year earnings expectations from a range of flat to 3% to a range of 2% to 5%.

General Mills shares gained 5.7% to close at $79.72 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on General Mills following the release of results.