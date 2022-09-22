FactSet Registers 21% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By ASV Momentum; Margin Shrinks As Costs Weigh

- FactSet Research Systems Inc FDS reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21.2% year-on-year to $499.30 million, beating the consensus of $487.81 million.
- Organic Annual Subscription Value (ASV) plus professional services were $2.0 billion on August 31, compared with $1.7 billion a year ago.
- Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the consensus of $3.20.
- GAAP operating margin of 26.5% compressed 240 bps Y/Y. Adjusted operating margin contracted 10 bps to 31.5%, driven by higher personnel expenses, increased technology expenses, and transactional foreign currency impact.
- FactSet generated $136.1 million in free cash flow and held $503.3 million in cash and equivalents.
- "Once again, we delivered a record year, achieving $2 billion in ASV plus professional services. We continue to build the leading open content and analytics platform, accelerating our organic ASV plus professional services growth to 9.3% in fiscal 2022," CEO Phil Snow said.
- Outlook: FactSet sets FY23 revenue of $2.100 billion - $2.115 billion, above the consensus of $2.04 billion.
- FactSet set an adjusted EPS guidance of $14.50 - $14.90 versus the consensus of $14.76.
- Price Action: FDS shares closed lower by 2.53% at $430.45 on Wednesday.
