by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 7:28 AM | 1 min read
FactSet Research Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

FactSet Research Systems FDS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FactSet Research Systems missed estimated earnings by 2.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.13 versus an estimate of $3.2.

Revenue was up $87.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 3.23 2.97 2.99 2.72
EPS Actual 3.76 3.27 3.25 2.88
Revenue Estimate 473.08M 426.38M 419.13M 404.97M
Revenue Actual 488.75M 431.12M 424.73M 411.89M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

FactSet Research Systems management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $14.5 and $14.9 per share.

To track all earnings releases for FactSet Research Systems visit their earnings calendar here.

