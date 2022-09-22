FactSet Research Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

FactSet Research Systems FDS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FactSet Research Systems missed estimated earnings by 2.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.13 versus an estimate of $3.2.
Revenue was up $87.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.23
|2.97
|2.99
|2.72
|EPS Actual
|3.76
|3.27
|3.25
|2.88
|Revenue Estimate
|473.08M
|426.38M
|419.13M
|404.97M
|Revenue Actual
|488.75M
|431.12M
|424.73M
|411.89M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
FactSet Research Systems management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $14.5 and $14.9 per share.
To track all earnings releases for FactSet Research Systems visit their earnings calendar here.
