Accenture: Q4 Earnings Insights

Accenture ACN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Accenture beat estimated earnings by 1.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.6 versus an estimate of $2.57.

Revenue was up $2.00 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accenture's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 2.74 2.20 2.36 2.19 EPS Actual 2.79 2.54 2.78 2.20 Revenue Estimate 15.35B 13.44B 12.61B 13.42B Revenue Actual 16.16B 15.05B 14.96B 13.42B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.