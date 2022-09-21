General Mills: Q1 Earnings Insights

General Mills GIS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
General Mills beat estimated earnings by 11.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.0.
Revenue was up $177.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at General Mills's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.01
|0.78
|1.05
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.12
|0.84
|0.99
|0.99
|Revenue Estimate
|4.81B
|4.56B
|4.84B
|4.29B
|Revenue Actual
|4.89B
|4.54B
|5.02B
|4.54B
To track all earnings releases for General Mills visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings