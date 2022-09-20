These Analysts Boost PT On AutoZone Following Upbeat Earnings

AutoZone Inc AZO reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday.
The company reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.9% year-on-year to $5.35 billion, beating the consensus of $5.15 billion. EPS of $40.51 beat the consensus of $38.38.
AutoZone shares fell 3.1% to close at $2,097.59 on Monday
These analysts made changes to their price targets on AutoZone today.
- Citigroup boosted the price target on the stock from $2,250 to $2,520. Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained the stock with a Buy.
- Wedbush raised price target on the stock from $2,250 to $2,350. Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained AutoZone with an Outperform.
- JP Morgan raised the price target on the stock from $2,550 to $2,660. JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating on the stock
- Jefferies boosted the price target on the stock from $2,350 to $2,450. Jefferies analyst Bret Jordan maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
