These Analysts Boost PT On AutoZone Following Upbeat Earnings

AutoZone Inc AZO reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday.

The company reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.9% year-on-year to $5.35 billion, beating the consensus of $5.15 billion. EPS of $40.51 beat the consensus of $38.38.

AutoZone shares fell 3.1% to close at $2,097.59 on Monday

These analysts made changes to their price targets on AutoZone today.