These Analysts Slash PT On Adobe Following Q3 Earnings, Figma Acquisition

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 8:17 AM | 1 min read

Adobe Inc. ADBE reported earnings results for its third quarter and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.

The company also announced it will acquire Figma for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock.

Adobe shares dipped 16.8% to close at $309.13 on Thursday, and fell another 2.1% in pre-market trading today.

These two analysts made changes to their price targets on Adobe today.

  • Baird cut the price target on the stock from $450 to $355. Baird analyst Rob Oliver also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.
  • Piper Sandler lowered price target on the stock from $430 to $358. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Adobe with an Overweight.
  • B of A Securities reduced the price target on the stock from $450 to $350. B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Barclays cut the price target on the stock from $440 to $340. Barclays analyst Saket Kalia downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered Adobe’s price target from $500 to $400. Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
  • Mizuho cut Adobe’s price target $440 to $360. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained the stock with a Neutral.
  • RBC Capital lowered price target on the stock from $500 to $425. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Adobe with an Outperform.
  • Wolfe Research cut price target on the stock from $470 to $340. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin maintained Adobe with an Outperform.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on the stock from $362 to $337. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained Adobe with an Equal-Weight.
  • Stifel lowered price target on the stock from $500 to $375. Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained a Buy rating on Adobe.

