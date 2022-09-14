LightPath Technologies LPTH reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LightPath Technologies missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $575 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 23.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LightPath Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.04 -0.02 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 9.31M 9.40M 9.20M 8.22M Revenue Actual 8.30M 9.24M 9.10M 8.33M

