LightPath Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 5:17 PM | 1 min read

LightPath Technologies LPTH reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LightPath Technologies missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $575 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 23.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LightPath Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.04 -0.02 -0.11
Revenue Estimate 9.31M 9.40M 9.20M 8.22M
Revenue Actual 8.30M 9.24M 9.10M 8.33M

To track all earnings releases for LightPath Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

