ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

These Analysts Boost PT On Core & Main Following Strong Q2 Earnings

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
These Analysts Boost PT On Core & Main Following Strong Q2 Earnings

Core & Main, Inc. CNM reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.

Core & Main reported Q2 earnings of $0.67 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.47 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.86 billion, versus expectations of $1.63 billion.

Core & Main shares gained 2.5% to close at $25.11 on Tuesday.

These three analysts made changes to their price targets on Core & Main today.

  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target on the stock from $26 to $29. Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie maintained the stock with a Neutral rating.
  • Credit Suisse increased price target on the stock from $29 to $32. Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained Core & Main with an Outperform.
  • Baird raised price target on Core & Main from $27 to $30. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained the stock with an Outperform. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesEarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas