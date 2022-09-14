Core & Main, Inc. CNM reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
Core & Main reported Q2 earnings of $0.67 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.47 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.86 billion, versus expectations of $1.63 billion.
Core & Main shares gained 2.5% to close at $25.11 on Tuesday.
These three analysts made changes to their price targets on Core & Main today.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on the stock from $26 to $29. Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie maintained the stock with a Neutral rating.
- Credit Suisse increased price target on the stock from $29 to $32. Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained Core & Main with an Outperform.
- Baird raised price target on Core & Main from $27 to $30. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained the stock with an Outperform.
