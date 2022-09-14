Core & Main, Inc. CNM reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.

Core & Main reported Q2 earnings of $0.67 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.47 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.86 billion, versus expectations of $1.63 billion.

Core & Main shares gained 2.5% to close at $25.11 on Tuesday.

These three analysts made changes to their price targets on Core & Main today.