Rent The Runway Inc RENT reported better-than-expected financial results but issued guidance below analyst estimates and announced a 24% workforce reduction.

The company announced a restructuring plan to reduce costs, streamline its organizational structure and drive operational efficiencies. The plan primarily includes a total workforce reduction of approximately 24% of corporate employees, reorganizing certain functions, and reallocating resources to continue to focus on customer experience and growth initiatives.

Rent the Runway shares dipped 23.1% to $3.79 in pre-market trading.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Rent the Runway today.