RH RH reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
RH shares rose 4.1% to $272.30 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on RH following the release of results.
- Jefferies cut price target on RH from $400 to $375. Pipe Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained the stock with a Buy.
- Morgan Stanley reduced RH price target from $350 to $325. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating.
