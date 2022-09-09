ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

These 2 Analysts Slash Price Targets On RH Following Q2 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 12:09 PM | 26 seconds read
These 2 Analysts Slash Price Targets On RH Following Q2 Results

RH RH reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.

RH shares rose 4.1% to $272.30 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on RH following the release of results.

  • Jefferies cut price target on RH from $400 to $375. Pipe Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained the stock with a Buy.
  • Morgan Stanley reduced RH price target from $350 to $325. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesEarningsNewsPrice TargetIntraday UpdateMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas