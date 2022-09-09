Kroger KR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kroger beat estimated earnings by 16.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was up $2.96 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 7.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kroger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.30
|0.74
|0.66
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|1.45
|0.91
|0.78
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|44.24B
|32.86B
|31.23B
|30.68B
|Revenue Actual
|44.60B
|33.05B
|31.86B
|31.68B
To track all earnings releases for Kroger visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings