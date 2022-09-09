Kroger KR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kroger beat estimated earnings by 16.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.77.

Revenue was up $2.96 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 7.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kroger's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.30 0.74 0.66 0.64 EPS Actual 1.45 0.91 0.78 0.80 Revenue Estimate 44.24B 32.86B 31.23B 30.68B Revenue Actual 44.60B 33.05B 31.86B 31.68B

To track all earnings releases for Kroger visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.