Ideanomics IDEX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ideanomics reported in-line EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was down $7.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ideanomics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.42
|-0.11
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|35.40M
|32.50M
|31.00M
|Revenue Actual
|26.25M
|27.05M
|33.22M
To track all earnings releases for Ideanomics visit their earnings calendar here.
