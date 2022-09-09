Ideanomics IDEX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ideanomics reported in-line EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $7.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ideanomics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.11 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 35.40M 32.50M 31.00M Revenue Actual 26.25M 27.05M 33.22M

To track all earnings releases for Ideanomics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.