Why Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Is Sliding After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 8, 2022 4:40 PM | 1 min read
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results.

Smith & Wesson said fiscal first-quarter revenue decreased 69.3% year-over-year to $84.4 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $129.78 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed average analyst estimates of 34 cents per share. 

Gross margins fell to 37.3% during the first quarter compared to 47.3% in the prior year's quarter. 

"As expected, our first quarter results reflected a return to a normal demand pattern at the retail counter for firearms combined with temporary headwinds from inventory corrections within the channel," said Mark Smith, president, and CEO of Smith & Wesson. 

"With a pickup in order rates over the past few weeks and a significant drop in unit inventory levels within the channel, we believe the inventory correction should now largely be in the rearview mirror," Smith added.

The company's board also authorized a 10 cents per share quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Oct. 6 to stockholders of record on Sept. 22.

SWBI Price Action: Smith & Wesson is making new 52-week lows in after-hours Thursday.

The stock was down 7.82% in after-hours at $12.38 at the time of publication.

Photo: tung256 from Pixabay.

