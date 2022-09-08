- Hooker Furnishings Corp HOFT reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 5.9% year-on-year to $152.91 million, missing the consensus of $159.09 million.
- Net sales from Hooker Branded segment increased by 5.8% Y/Y, Home Meridian declined 32.4%, and Domestic Upholstery gained 62%.
- The gross profit fell 2.1% Y/Y to $31.1 million, and the margin expanded 80 basis points to 20.3%.
- The operating margin was 4.8%, and operating income for the quarter declined 24.5% to $7.3 million.
- The company held $11.7 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2022. Inventories at Q2 end stood at $131.1 million.
- EPS of $0.46 beat the analyst consensus of $0.44.
- "Strong backlogs, full production capacity, and optimum inventory levels position us to grow sales across all three segments as the second half progresses," said CEO Jeremy Hoff.
- The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share is payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 19, 2022.
- Price Action: HOFT shares are trading lower by 0.06% at $15.39 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.