MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.5.

Revenue was up $62.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.06 0.83 0.60 0.78 EPS Actual 1.21 0.91 0.67 0.98 Revenue Estimate 166.59M 153.07M 137.04M 142.31M Revenue Actual 186.74M 159.47M 144.01M 155.53M

