MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MasterCraft Boat Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $1.5.
Revenue was up $62.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.06
|0.83
|0.60
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|1.21
|0.91
|0.67
|0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|166.59M
|153.07M
|137.04M
|142.31M
|Revenue Actual
|186.74M
|159.47M
|144.01M
|155.53M
To track all earnings releases for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.