FuelCell Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 7:49 AM | 1 min read
FuelCell Energy FCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $16.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 -0.05
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.04 -0.07 -0.04
Revenue Estimate 32.58M 26.73M 21.86M 20.69M
Revenue Actual 16.38M 31.80M 13.94M 26.82M

To track all earnings releases for FuelCell Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

