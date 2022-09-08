FuelCell Energy FCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $16.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FuelCell Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-0.07
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|32.58M
|26.73M
|21.86M
|20.69M
|Revenue Actual
|16.38M
|31.80M
|13.94M
|26.82M
