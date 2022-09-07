Video game retailer GameStop Corp GME reported second quarter results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: GameStop reported second-quarter net sales of $1.136 billion, down from last year’s $1.183 billion. Revenue came in shy of a Street estimate of $1.27 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported a loss of 35 cents per share in the second quarter, beating estimates of a loss of 38 cents per share from analysts.

GameStop highlighted sales of $223.2 million for its collectibles category, which the company said it “intends to grow over the long-term.” The prior year’s second quarter saw sales of $177.2 million for this category.

The company ended the second quarter with inventory of $734.8 million, which it said was reflective of a focus to keep in-stock levels in place and offset and potential future supply chain headwinds.

A focus on cost cutting saw selling, general and administrative expenses decline 14.3% from the first quarter for a total of $387.5 million in the second quarter.

Gamestop’s NFT marketplace was highlighted in the earnings report as a place to allow gamers and collectors a place to buy and sell NFTs.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $908.9 million and no debt outside of an unsecured term loan related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What’s Next: GameStop will host a conference call to share highlights of the results at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares are up 13% to $27.30 in after-hours trading Wednesday. Shares closed down 4% during the regular trading session to $24.06.

Photo via Shutterstock.

