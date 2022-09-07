ñol

John Wiley & Sons Stock Falls As Q1 Earnings Lag Street View

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 10:14 AM | 1 min read
John Wiley & Sons Stock Falls As Q1 Earnings Lag Street View
  • John Wiley & Sons Inc WLY reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 0.1% year-on-year to $487.57 million, missing the consensus of $501.60 million.
  • Revenue from Research was flat, Academic & Professional Learning declined 5%, and Education Services increased by 7%.
  • Total costs and expenses increased 12.8% Y/Y to $504.5 million.
  • Operating loss for the quarter was $(16.96) million versus a $40.9 million profit last year.
  • The company held $104.9 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2022. Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter totaled $(89.9) million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell 33% to $64 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.1% versus 19.5% a year ago.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.36 missed the consensus of $0.67.
  • Outlook, reaffirmed: John Wiley sees FY23 sales of $2.125 billion - $2.165 billion, against the consensus of $2.14 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.70 - $4.05 against the estimate of $3.85.
  • Price Action: WLY shares traded lower by 12.82% at $40.20 on the last check Wednesday.

