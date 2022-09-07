ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

UiPath Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q2 Results, Shares Plummet

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 8:27 AM | 1 min read
UiPath Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q2 Results, Shares Plummet

UiPath Inc PATH reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak guidance.

UiPath said it expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to be between $243 million and $245 million versus the estimate of $269.6 million. The company sees full-year revenue in a range of $1.002 billion to $1.007 billion versus the estimate of $1.09 billion.

UiPath shares dipped 22.3% to $12.12 in pre-market trading.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on UiPath today.

  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on the stock from $32 to $15. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
  • Needham lowered price target on the stock from $40 to $20. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained UiPath with a Buy.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target on the stock from $45 to $37.5. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Mizuho cut the price target on the stock from $40 to $14. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • RBC Capital lowered UiPath’s price target from $22 to $18. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Sector Perform rating on the stock.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered UiPath’s price target from $27 to $20. Cowen & Co. analyst Bryan Bergin  maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Wells Fargo lowered UiPath’s price target from $30 to $22. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesEarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas