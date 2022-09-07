UiPath Inc PATH reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak guidance.

UiPath said it expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to be between $243 million and $245 million versus the estimate of $269.6 million. The company sees full-year revenue in a range of $1.002 billion to $1.007 billion versus the estimate of $1.09 billion.

UiPath shares dipped 22.3% to $12.12 in pre-market trading.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on UiPath today.