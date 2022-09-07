UiPath Inc PATH reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak guidance.
UiPath said it expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to be between $243 million and $245 million versus the estimate of $269.6 million. The company sees full-year revenue in a range of $1.002 billion to $1.007 billion versus the estimate of $1.09 billion.
UiPath shares dipped 22.3% to $12.12 in pre-market trading.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on UiPath today.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on the stock from $32 to $15. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Needham lowered price target on the stock from $40 to $20. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained UiPath with a Buy.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target on the stock from $45 to $37.5. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Mizuho cut the price target on the stock from $40 to $14. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- RBC Capital lowered UiPath’s price target from $22 to $18. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Sector Perform rating on the stock.
- Cowen & Co. lowered UiPath’s price target from $27 to $20. Cowen & Co. analyst Bryan Bergin maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Wells Fargo lowered UiPath’s price target from $30 to $22. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.