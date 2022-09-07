ñol

G-III Apparel Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 7:38 AM | 1 min read

 

G-III Apparel Group GIII reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

G-III Apparel Group missed estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $122.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at G-III Apparel Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022
EPS Estimate 0.55 0.64 1.78 0.09
EPS Actual 0.72 0.98 2.16 0.39
Revenue Estimate 589.73M 741.55M 1.01B 468.85M
Revenue Actual 688.76M 748.15M 1.01B 483.08M

To track all earnings releases for G-III Apparel Group visit their earnings calendar here.

