G-III Apparel Group GIII reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
G-III Apparel Group missed estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $122.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at G-III Apparel Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.64
|1.78
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.98
|2.16
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|589.73M
|741.55M
|1.01B
|468.85M
|Revenue Actual
|688.76M
|748.15M
|1.01B
|483.08M
