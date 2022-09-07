REV Group REVG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

REV Group beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 13.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at REV Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.11 0.29 0.34 EPS Actual 0.17 0.13 0.27 0.37 Revenue Estimate 595.59M 529.44M 600.72M 663.40M Revenue Actual 576.30M 537.00M 589.90M 593.30M

