Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections.

For the full fiscal year, Lululemon sees revenue hitting $7.865 billion to $7.940 billion, which represents a three-year compounded annual growth rate of 26%. The Street estimate for revenue is $7.69 billion. Full-year earnings per share are estimated to be $9.75 to $9.90 versus a Street estimate of $9.44.

Lululemon shares rose 9.7% to $322.99 in pre-market trading.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Lululemon today.